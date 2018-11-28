Leader of the Islamic Revolution Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei recommended the Navy commanders to enhance and boost their capabilities and preparedness so that “the enemies won’t dare threaten Iranian great nation.”

Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks in a meeting with a group of Iranian Navy commanders and officials in the capital, Tehran on Wednesday.

Praising the Iranian Navy’s unparalleled achievements in recent years, Leader said the current Navy generation is deeply committed to its own abilities, and achieving military successes like joining of Iranian frigate Sahand and Fateh- and Ghadir-class submarines to the Navy’s fleets promotes the possibility of further progress.

Leader added that the Islamic Republic have no intention of starting any war against any country, “however it would be vital for the armed forces to enhance and promote their readiness and capabilities, thereby bolstering deterrence power which would lead to the fear of enemies.”

Source: Mehr News Agency