Israeli occupation troops wounded dozens of Palestinian demonstrators who were holding a protest rally along the northern coast of the besieged Gaza Strip in a bid to break the nearly 12-year long Israeli-imposed blockade on the impoverished sliver.

According to Palestinian Ma’an News Agency on Monday, at least three protesters sustained wounds by Israeli live ammunition while dozens more suffered from tear-gas inhalation during a protest rally held by hundreds of Gazans along the northern coasts of the besieged enclave.

The medical condition of the three wounded remained unknown, the report added.

The demonstration on Monday was the 17th naval march setting off from the Gaza seaport, with the participation of dozens of Gazans fishing boats, against the crippling blockade of the sliver.

Israeli navy forces fired live rounds and tear gas canisters at both marchers and boats in an attempt to disperse them.