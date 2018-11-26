Yemeni army forces, supported by allied fighters from Popular Committees, hit a military base in Saudi Arabia’s Asir region with a domestically-manufactured high-precision ballistic missile in retaliation for the regime’s campaign of military aggression against the impoverished nation.

Yemen’s Arabic-language al-Masirah television network, citing an unnamed military official from the missile unit of the Yemeni army, reported that the military base, located in al-Alab border crossing, had been hit with the short-range and solid-propellant Badr P-1 missile on Sunday.

It added that the projectile had struck the designated target with precision, leaving an unspecified number of soldiers either killed or wounded. The explosion also inflicted damage to the hardware and equipment of the base.

Earlier on Sunday, Yemeni army hit a Saudi-led military base Nihm district in Yemen’s west-central province of Sana’a, inflicting casualties on the Saudi enemy and caused material damage to the base, another report by al-Masirah said.

