Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement has agreed to negotiate handing the United Nations a “leading UN role” in managing the vital Hodeidah port-city, according to UN envoy Martin Griffiths.

“I am here to tell you today that we have agreed that the UN should now pursue actively and urgently detailed negotiations for a leading UN role in the port and more broadly,” said Griffiths on Friday.

The announcement came after Griffiths met managers of the Ansarullah-held port to address ways to protect the humanitarian “lifeline to the people in Yemen” from “potential destruction,” amid a Saudi onslaught on the city.

A day earlier, the UN envoy had also met Ansarullah movement leader Abdul-Malik Badreddin al-Houthi and other high-level officials in the capital of Sana’a to discuss the group’s attendance in talks planned to be held in Sweden, next month.

Speaking to Griffiths, Badreddin al-Houthi stressed the importance of truthful intention within the Saudi-led military alliance to push for a political solution, avoiding fallacies used during the previous round of negotiations.

The Ansarullah leader further praised positive steps taken by the UN to ensure a political solution to the Yemeni conflict.

Source: Press TV