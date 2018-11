Head of Hezbollah Executive Council Sayyed Hashem Saffiedine advised all the Lebanese not to stand against Hezbollah, urging them to check the historical facts which prove that the Resistance has been always victorious.

Sayyed Safieddine said that the conditions have changed, stressing that the upcoming days would show that no one can oppose Hezbollah or serve the Resistance enemies.

Source: Al-Manar English Website