Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas resistance movement, revealed on Thursday more details about the Zionist infiltration operation in eastern Khan Younis in Gaza two weeks ago.

Personal photos of a number of the Palestinian traitors who aided the Israeli military unit to carry out the operation as well as photos of the two vehicles the Zionist infiltration units used were disclosed by Al-Qassam Brigades which vowed to reveal more details about the Isralei assault later.

