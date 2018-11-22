Five Iranian security personnel, who had been held by Takfiri terrorists for a month, have been flown home after Pakistani forces secured their release, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said on Thursday.

The five were part of 14 border guards who were captured by terrorists of the Pakistan-based Jaish al-Adl (Army of Justice) group during an attack near the border on October 16, a state television-run news agency reported.

The Pakistani foreign ministry announced on November 15 that police and troops had secured the release of five of the captives and were still trying to free the others.

“Following efforts and interactions with the Pakistani side to free the border guards and militiamen,” five of them “were released and returned to Iran last night”, the Guards said.

The Guards website carried photographs of the five being welcomed home by generals as they got off the plane.

Sistan-Baluchistan province, where the guards were captured, has long been a flashpoint, with Pakistan-based Baluchi terrorists carrying out cross-border raids.

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif visited Islamabad twice in a month for briefings on the progress of the efforts to secure the captured unit’s release.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi blamed the kidnapping on “our common enemies unhappy with the existing close, friendly relations between Pakistan and Iran”.

