The Israeli deputy chief of Staff general Aviv Kochavi maiantiained that the advanced missiles of the resistance in Lebanon and Palestine have changed the rules-of-engagement, reducing the Israeli military superiority in the region.

Kochavi, who will imminently succeed the outgoing chief of staff, maintained that ‘Israel’ has to face numerous security posed by the Iranian military power.

Kochavi also said that the Zionist entity is facing threats from several fronts at the same time, adding that the upcoming war will extend to the Zionist internal front.

Source: Al-Manar English Website