Informed sources said that Saudi interrogators tortured at least three of the Saudi women activists detained beginning in May 2018, Human Rights Watch said.

The reports added that torture by Saudi authorities included administering electric shocks, whipping the women on their thighs, and cases of sexual harassment, Human Rights Watch said.

“Any brutal torture of Saudi women activists would show no limit to the Saudi authorities’ campaign of wanton cruelty against critics and human rights activists,” said Michael Page, deputy Middle East director at Human Rights Watch.

“Any government that tortures women for demanding basic rights should face withering international criticism, not unblinking US and UK support.”

Source: HRW