Saudi Arabia’s public prosecutor on Thursday exonerated Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, accusing two senior officials of giving the orders.

A spokesman for the public prosecutor’s office denied Prince Mohammad had any knowledge of the killing inside the kingdom’s Istanbul consulate, in response to a journalist’s question.

The spokesman said the deputy chief of Saudi intelligence, General Ahmed al-Assiri, had given an order to force Khashoggi home — and “the head of the negotiating team” that flew to Istanbul had ordered his murder.

Source: AFP