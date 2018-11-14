After announcing the ceasefire between the Zionist enemy and the Palestinian resistance, the Zionist settlers in Gaza vicinity protested against their government’s policy, burning tires and blocking roads.

The settlers accused Netanyahu’s government of being unable to protect them, considering that the ceasefire will not protect them from future attacks when escalations occur.

The Zionist settlers also explained that they always resort to tranquilizers and psychiatrists in order to deal with the Palestinian threats and dangers, doubting the government’s intention to pay the financial compensation for their losses.

Source: Al-Manar English Website