Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman announced his resignation on Wednesday and urged early elections, calling the ceasefire in Gaza a “defeat”.

“What happened yesterday — the truce combined with the process with Hamas — is a defeat, is capitulating to terror. It has no other meaning,” Lieberman told journalists in explaining his reasons for resigning.

“The political authority has failed to confront the Palestinians,” Lieberman said, calling for “more serious government.”

“What we’re doing now as a state is buying short-term quiet, with the price being severe long-term damage to national security.”

He added later: “We should agree on a date for elections as early as possible.”

Lieberman also said his party was leaving Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition, leaving the premier with only a one-seat majority in parliament.

Elections are not due until November 2019, but Lieberman’s resignation throws the government into turmoil, increasing the likelihood of an earlier vote.

