Two migrants including a child died after their boat sank off Turkey’s western coast on Monday, the Turkish coastguard said, adding that a search was underway to find 10 others.

The coastguard said it rescued one migrant after two others swam to shore not far from the coastal town of Dikili in Izmir province.

Initial testimonies from the survivors revealed that the boat was carrying 15 migrants — 14 Afghans and one Iranian, the coastguard said in a statement.

The search found two bodies, one that of a child. Another child was believed to be on board.

Source: AFP