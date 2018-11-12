Palestinian media outlets circulated photos showing the remnants of the elite Israeli military force which infiltrated into Gaza Strip Sunday night and clashed with the the Palestinian resistance.

The military wing of Hamas movement issued a statement in which it mentioned the details of the Israeli aggression, clarifying that its fighters clashed with the Israeli occupation force east of Khan Younis after discovering their secret presence (boarded a civilian car).

It is worth noting that Hamas field commander Nobr Baraka embraced martyrdom as a result of the clashes which claimed one of the Israeli officers and injured one another.

Source: Al-Manar English Website