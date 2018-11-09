Turkey’s Justice and Development Party (AKP) Deputy Chairman Numan Kurtulmus stressed that the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi “will jeopardize the security of Hajj and put Saudi Arabia in isolation among Muslims.”

“If Muslims began to doubt the security of Hajj, the quality given to the Custodians of the two Holy Mosques will no longer exist, and pilgrims wouldn’t perform the religious rituals serenely,” the Turkish official said according to Turkish media.

Kurtulmus meanwhile reiterated Ankara’s call for Saudi Arabia to “reveal the whereabouts of Khashoggi’s body and who ordered the killing.”

Source: Turkish Media