Iran has launched the mass production of a fourth-generation all-indigenous interceptor jet in a major step toward the renovation of its Air Force.

Defense Minister Brigadier-General Amir Hatami presided over a ceremony to inaugurate the production line for the Kowsar fighter jet at Iran Aircraft Manufacturing Industrial Company in Isfahan Province on Saturday.

The aircraft, which has been designed to provide logistical support for ground operations, boasts advanced maneuvering capability and can be fitted with various projectiles.

It enjoys integrated design, an avionic and fire control system linked with digital military data network, a ballistic calculations computer system, head-up display (HUD), which focuses visual data in front of the pilot’s sight, a multi-purpose radar, and an independent radio navigation system.

According to the Defense Ministry’s Public Relations Department, the production of each Kowsar jet would save the country around $16.5 million.