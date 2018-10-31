The Deputy Chief of Hezbollah Executive Council Sheikh Ali Daamoush called on the various political parties in Lebanon to facilitate the formation of a balanced cabinet, adding that the socioeconomic situations must be addressed by the government which comprehensively represents the different national segments.

Sheikh Daamoush stressed that Hezbollah will not abandon its principles while drafting the ministerial statement, calling the parties to avoid wasting further time on discussing what has been settled.

Prime minister-designate Saad Hariri was tasked to form the cabinet on May 24, however the governmental process has been hampered by several complications over the ministerial shares of the various parties till now.

Source: Al-Manar English Website