Russia plans to test missiles off Norway this week in an area where NATO is carrying out its biggest military exercises since the end of the Cold War, NATO’s chief said Tuesday, downplaying the situation.

“We were notified last week about the planned Russian missile tests outside the coast here,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters in western Norway where the Trident Juncture 18 exercises are taking place.

“I expect Russia to behave in a professional way,” he said.

“We will of course monitor closely what Russia does but they operate in international waters and they have notified us in the normal way,” he added.

Source: AFP