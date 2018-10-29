Oman publicly called on Middle East countries to accept ‘Israel’ after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday made a historic visit to the Arab Muslim state, which has no diplomatic ties with the Zionist entity, JPost reported.

The Israeli news outlet quoted the Omani Foreign Minister Yousuf bin Alawi who delivered a speech at the IISS Manama Dialogue security summit in Bahrain as saying, “Israel is a state present in the region, and we all understand this. The world is also aware of this and maybe it is time for Israel to be treated the same [as other states] and to also bear the same obligations.”

“Bahrain’s foreign minister Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa voiced support for Oman over the sultanate’s role in trying to secure Israeli-Palestinian peace, while Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister Adel al-Jubeir said the kingdom believes the key to normalizing relations with ‘Israel’ is the peace process.”

“The last such Israeli visit occurred in 1996, when former prime minister Shimon Peres traveled to Oman to meet with the sultan and open an ‘Israel’ Trade Representation office.”

After Netanyahu’s visit: Katz invited for official visit to Oman

Transportation Minister Yisrael Katz is to travel to Oman next week for a diplomatic visit, where he will present his initiative ‘Tracks for Regional Peace,’ a railway from the Mediterranean to the Persian Gulf, Ynet reported.

Following Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s secret visit to Oman last week, Transportation Minister Yisrael Katz also received an invitation to travel there on an official visit.

“Netanyahu said at a government meeting Sunday that Katz is to travel to Muscat next week to participate in a global transportation conference.”

Katz was invited by his Omani counterpart and the organizers of the World Congress of the International Road Transport Union, and it is the first time an Israeli minister is invited to such an event in Oman, Ynet added.

Source: Israeli media