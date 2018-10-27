Yemeni forces on Saturday targeted gatherings of Saudi-led mercenaries in western coast with ballistic missile.

Military source told Yemen’s Beirut-based Al-Massirah that the local-made missile hit a newly-established military camp for Saudi-led Sudanese forces in the western coast.

The missile accurately hit the target, inflicting heavy losses upon the aggression forces, according to the source.

Earlier this week, the allied Yemeni forces hit gatherings of Saudi-led forces and mercenaries in Najran and Marib with several ballistic missiles.

Yemen has been since March 2015 under brutal aggression by Saudi-led Coalition, in a bid to restore control to fugitive president Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi who is Riyadh’s ally.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed and injured in the strikes launched by the coalition, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

The coalition, which includes in addition to Saudi Arabia and UAE: Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Kuwait, has been also imposing a harsh blockade against Yemenis.

Source: Al-Massirah