Israeli occupation army accused the Syrian government on Saturday of ordering Palestinian resistance in Gaza supported by Iran to fire dozens of rockets into occupied territories, and threatened to retaliate ‘wherever it chose’.

“The rockets that were launched against Israel… we know that the orders, incentives were given from Damascus with the clear involvement of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards’ Quds Force,” occupation army spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Conricus said.

Conricus said that Tel Aviv held Hamas responsible for the fire, even though it was carried out by Islamic Jihad “at the behest of Syria and Iran”.

“We hold Hamas responsible for everything coming from Gaza,” he said.

Conricus said IOF would also retaliate against the Syrian government and Iran’s Quds Force, and would choose where.

“Part of the address by which we will deal with this fire is also in Damascus and the Quds Force,” he said. “Our response is not limited geographically.”

Source: Agencies