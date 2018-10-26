Two Palestinians were killed, and others were injured by the Zionist occupation troops that assaulted the Gaza border protests which mark the 31st Friday Return rallies.

Media outlets reported that the Israeli enemy forces directly fired at thousands of the Palestinian protestors at the Strip’s border.

Spokesperson of the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza, Ashraf al-Qidra, identified one of them as Muhammad Khalid Mahmoud Abed al-Nabi, 27, saying that al-Nabi succumbed to his wounds while being treated at the al-Shifa Hospital.

Al-Nabi was shot and injured in eastern Jabaliya, in the northern Gaza Strip, along with at least four others.

Source: Al-Manar English Website and Ma'an News Agency