Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday that the “heinous murder” of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi would have been “unthinkable without US backing,”.

“No one would imagine that in today’s world and a new century that we would witness such an organized murder and a system would plan out such a heinous murder,” Rouhani said, according to IRNA.

“I don’t think that a country would dare commit such a crime without the protection of America.”

US protection has allowed Saudi Arabia to carry out bombings against civilians in Yemen’s war, the Iranian president added.

“If there was no American protection, would the people of Yemen still have faced the same brutal bombing?” Rouhani said.

Source: Agencies