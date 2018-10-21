Canada condemned Saudi Arabia’s account of the death of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi as inconsistent and not credible on Saturday, calling for a “thorough” investigation.

After two weeks of denials, Riyadh admitted that Khashoggi, a prominent critic of powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was killed inside its Istanbul consulate, but has remained mute on the whereabouts of his body.

“Canada condemns the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, which the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has confirmed took place in its consulate in Istanbul,” Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said in a statement.

“The explanations offered to date lack consistency and credibility.”

Ankara has vowed to reveal all the details of a two-week inquiry.

Turkish officials have accused Riyadh of carrying out a state-sponsored killing and dismembering the body, which police have begun hunting for in an Istanbul forest.

“We reiterate our call for a thorough investigation, in full collaboration with the Turkish authorities, and a full and rigorous accounting of the circumstances surrounding Mr. Khashoggi’s death,” Freeland said.

“Those responsible for the killing must be held to account and must face justice.”

The Canadian diplomatic chief also offered condolences to Khashoggi’s family and loved ones.

“The pain they are enduring as a result of this tragedy is heartbreaking,” she added.

