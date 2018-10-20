More than 60 civilians have been martyred in several strikes staged by the US-led coalition on Deir Ezzor countryside in the last 24 hours.

SANA news agency quoted residents in Al-Bu Kamal as saying that US-led coalition carried out strikes on at least three targets in Deir Ezzor southeastern countryside.

15 civilians were martyred, including women and children as the coalition staged strike on AL-Aliyat area in Soussa town in AL-Bu Kamal.

37 civilians were martyred and dozens others were injured as the US-led coalition ttargeted Othman Bin Affan Mosque in the area.

Another mosque was hit by the coalition, Ammar Bin Yasser Mosque in Bou Badran town, killing at least 10 others, according to residents.

The number of victims is expected to increase as the condition of several injured people is critical, the Syrian agency added.

Source: Agencies