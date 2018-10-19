More than 40 members of the US Congress called on US President Donald Trump to impose severe sanctions against Saudi Arabia over the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

On Thursday, US House of Representatives Representative Lloyd Doogett published a letter to Trump signed by more than 40 lawmakers saying there was growing evidence “suggesting that the Saudi government has orchestrated the assassination of Jamal Khashoggi.”

The US lawmakers said they were joining their fellow senators urging Trump to take a decision to impose sanctions on those responsible for Khashoggi’s murder under the Magnetsky Act, which provides for accountability for those involved in assassination or torture of extrajudicial persons.

The deputies called on the US president to inform Congress of the appropriate decision within 120 days, but expressed the hope that this would happen as soon as possible.

“If your direct investigations and conclusions agree with the media reports about this disconcerting process, we urge you to impose strict and comprehensive sanctions. We also urge you to suspend US involvement in Yemen, which resulted in the deaths of countless women and children Isolation “.

Source: Websites