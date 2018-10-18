The Palestinian leadership on Thursday condemned Washington’s “ideological” decision to merge its consulate for Palestinians into its Israeli embassy.

Palestine Liberation Organization Secretary-General Saeb Erekat said the decision to “end the existence of the US Consulate” would “reward Israeli violations and crimes.”

“The Trump Administration is part of the problem, not part of the solution,” he added in a statement.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced Thursday that the US office in the Zionist entity dealing with Palestinian issues is being merged into the controversial new US embassy in Jerusalem.

Source: AFP