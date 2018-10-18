The Lebanese President General Michel Aoun told the reporters on Thursday that cabinet formation is so imminent as he followed up the latest developments of the process and held the necessary contacts in this regard.

For his part, the Prime minister-designate Saad Al-Hariri discussed with the two caretaker ministers Ali Hasan Khalil and Youssef Finianos the cabinet formation process, amid reports which confirmed that most of the obstacles in this concern have been surpassed.

The reports added that cabinet formation decree is expected to be announced on Saturday.

