Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said scientific and technological progress will thwart the threats and plots of Iranian enemies.

Iranian Leader made the remarks in a meeting with young elites and top scientific talents on Wednesday.

“Iran has one percent of the world population and we should have been engaged in at least 1 percent of human efforts, but at the end of the Pahlavi period, Iran made only one-tenth of world science production. We were backwards in science and technology that time,” Ayatollah Khamenei noted.

Leader asserted that the enemy seeks monopoly of science and knowledge that produce wealth and power; therefore, they assassinate our scientists, and this happens not just for us. In the era of American dominance over Iraq, dozens of Iraqi scientists were identified and assassinated so that Iraq would not progress in the absence of Saddam.

Some of Iranian leading elites, including heads of knowledge-based companies, highly educated Iranians who have returned to the country, top performers of Olympiads, scientific festivals and examinations, best university researchers, brilliant talents, and top scoring students in Iran’s university entrance exam met with Iranian Leader Ayatollah Khamenei at Imam Khomeini’s Husseinieh on Monday.

Source: Mehr News Agency