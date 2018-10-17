Head of Hezbollah Executive Council Sayyed Hashem Safieddine considered that the US President Donald Trump’s humiliation of Al Saud recently has been witnessed in the international politics and media in the past decades.

“Trump daily delivers speeches, that humiliate Al Saud royals, and obliges them to pay money.”

In a different context, Sayyed Safieddine added that the Israeli political and military leaders are blasting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for his failure to prevent Hezbollah from obtaining sophisticated missiles despite the 200 air raids on Syria launched for this purpose.

Source: Al-Manar English Website