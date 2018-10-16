Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Aerospace Force Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh highlighted Iran’s latest achievements in producing long-range missiles, saying that the IRGC forces are equipped with anti-ship ballistic missiles with a range of 700 kilometers.

Addressing a meeting with high-ranking political and military officials in Tehran on Tuesday, Brigadier General Hajizadeh highlighted the IRGC Aerospace Force’s recent achievements and said, “The world is witnessing (the fact) that in the missile sector, the Islamic Republic of Iran ranks first in the region…”

“Today, we have managed to produce a coast-to-sea ballistic- not cruise- missile, which has a complicated technology,” he said, adding, “We can target warships from a distance of 700 kilometers.”

“Today, all of our produced missiles with ranges from 200 km to 2,000km have pin-point accuracy, the commander went on to say.

Iranian military experts and technicians have in recent years made great headways in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient in the arms sphere.

Iranian officials have repeatedly underscored that the country will not hesitate to strengthen its military capabilities, including its missile power, which are entirely meant for defense, and that Iran’s defense capabilities will be never subject to negotiations.

Source: Tasnim News Agency