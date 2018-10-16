The Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Monday that there has been no confession from Saudi side yet further stressing that consulates “are not interrogation places.”

The authority also noted that it has to solve the issue regarding the investigation into the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

In addition, the ministry also said that US counterpart Mike Pompeo will bring information connected to the disappearance of Khashoggi from Riyadh to Turkey.

Earlier in the day, president Recep Tayyip Erdogan addressing journalists in Ankara after a Parliament session said that police will search the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul one more time on Tuesday amid investigation into disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The foreign ministry statements come following the disappearance of Jamal Khashoggi, known for his criticism of Saudi Arabia’s policies, on October 2 after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul to obtain a marriage document, as reported by Turkish media. The Saudi authorities said that the journalist left the consulate shortly after he arrived.

Ankara claimed that Khashoggi could’ve been arrested or even killed while inside the diplomatic mission, prompting a response from Mohammed bin Salman that Turkish authorities could search the Consulate General building if necessary.

Source: Sputnik