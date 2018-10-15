Iranian intelligence officers have neutralized a terrorist group in the country’s western province of Kermanshah, the Ministry of Intelligence said on Sunday.

The Iranian forces held a counter-terrorism operation on Saturday, during which two militants were killed, while several others were detained, the ministry announced.

During the operation, the Iranian forces seized a number of weapons, grenades and a significant amount of ammunition, as well as some documents.

“The documents indicate that Arab countries support the actions of the terrorist group inside the country [Iran]. In addition, the documents contain an operational plan of the group for carrying out terrorist attacks in the province of Kermanshah,” the authority said.