The caretaker sports minister Hajj Mohammad Fneich said that Hezbollah has the right to take any service-providing ministry regardless of the foreign pressures in this regard, announcing that the public health portfolio will be included in the party’s ministerial share.

In an interview with Al-Manar TV Channel, Fneich rejected the PM-designate Saad Hariri’s remarks which noted that all ministries taken by Hezbollah will exposed to foreign pressures.

Hariri was tasked with forming the cabinet on May 24; however, his mission is being hampered by political wrangling over shares, especially over Christian representation.

