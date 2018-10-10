Lebanon’s Internal Security Forces indicated in a statement on Wednesday that it had arrested an ISIL terrorist in Akkar just as he was about to complete the setting of an explosive device aimed to target a Lebanese army patrol in the area.

“Based on information about orders to [ISIL terrorists] to carry out attacks in the countries they reside in, and following observation and tracking operations, a special force from the Information Branch conducted a swift security operation and managed to apprehend A.D., born 2002, in Akkar,” a statement by the ISF said.

It added that the arrest came shortly before the apprehended managed to complete the setting of an explosive device that he was planning to plant on a local highway to target a Lebanese army patrol.

Source: NNA