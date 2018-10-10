IRGC’s Al-Quds Force Commander General Qassem Suleimani on Wednesday offered condolences to Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah over the death of Um Imad Mughniyeh.

In a letter to Sayyed Nasrallah, Suleimani wrote that Hajja Amina Salami, who was the mother of Mughniyeh brothers, should be remembered as “the mother of Hezbollah”.

“Martyr Mughniyeh’s mother was a legendary woman who defended Islam, Lebanon and the Resistance axis,” he said, adding that Hajja Amina was not just the mother of Mughniyeh brothers, but she was the mother of all Lebanese martyrs.

Hajja Amina Salami passed away on Monday at the age of 80.

Um Imad was described as the “Mother of the Resistance” following the martyrdom of her first son Fouad (1984), second son Jihad (1994), third son and senior Hezbollah commander Imad (2008) and grandson Jihad (2015), Imad’s son, who was martyred along with five of his comrades in Syrian Quneitra, following an Israeli raid on their parade in January 2015.

Source: Al-Manar English Website and Mehr News Agency