Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that he had agreed with Russian President Vladimir Putin to hold a meeting “in the near future.”

“A short while ago, I spoke with President Putin. We agreed to meet in the near future in order to continue the security coordination between the military of the two countries. Israel will continue acting to prevent Iran from establishing military bases in Syria and transferring lethal weapons to Hezbollah in Lebanon,” Netanyahu said on Twitter.

This would be the first meeting between Benjamin Netanyahu and Vladimir Putin following the crash of Russia’s Il-20 military plane off the coast of Syria, which Moscow believes Tel Aviv was responsible for during a raid on Syria on September 17.

15 Russian soldiers were killed during the crash of Il-20 military plane. Following the incident, Russia supplied Syria with S-300 air-defense system in a bid to ensure safety for Russian servicemen operating in the war-torn country.

