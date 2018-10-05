Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri expected on Thursday that the country will have a new government within seven to ten days.

During a television talk show on Thursday night, Hariri warned that the economy cannot withstand any further delay.

“The economic situation is very difficult…(it) can’t bear political disputes,” Hariri said.

“There are solutions, which (President Michel Aoun) and I have discussed.”

Since a parliamentary election in May, political wrangling has prevented Lebanon from forming a national unity government, raising concerns in a country with one of the world’s highest rates of public debt.

In the five months since the May vote, Hariri has expressed optimism several times about a near breakthrough. Lebanon’s last coalition government continued as a caretaker administration after the May vote.

Source: Agencies