Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin said on Thursday that the delivery of S-300 systems to Syria changes the situation “on the ground.”

The S-300 systems supplied by Russia to Syria will provide a qualitatively new level of air defense, this delivery will be followed by other steps that the Ministry of Defense has previously spoken of, Vershinin told Sputnik.

He noted that the deconfliction channel between Russia and Israel shall remain in place despite the Il-20 downing.

“Indeed, the S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems have been installed, this is a qualitatively new level of air defense, I will emphasize defense. The steps that were publicly announced by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu will be taken,” the deputy minister said.

Meanwhile, Vershinin said that Moscow hopes that Tel Aviv will exercise good judgment in the region despite its statements on the “inability of abandoning military operations” in Syria amid Russia’s supplies of S-300 air defense systems.

On September 24, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced measures to increase the security of Russian military personnel in Syria in response to the downing of an Il-20 aircraft, the responsibility for which Moscow has placed on Tel Aviv.

On October 2, the head of the Ministry of Defense reported the implementation of the delivery of the S-300 and other equipment to Syria.

Source: Sputnik