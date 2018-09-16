The incident occurred near a bar on Croix de Fer Street, which is a few minutes’ walk from the Royal Palace, the Museum of Fine Arts and the Chamber of Representatives.

“This morning the police went on a call to the street Croix de Fer in connection with the shots. Two people were injured, one in the leg, the other was wounded with splinters; they were hospitalized. The attackers, who could have been five or six, fled in a car. An investigation is underway and the suspects are being searched for,” police representative Ilse Van Keer said.

According to the police representative, it is premature to speak about the motives of the attack; the prosecutor’s office is dealing with the case.

Source: Sputnik