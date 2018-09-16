Iran confirms that its Embassy building in Paris has come under terrorist attack, criticizing, however, the French police for arriving late on the scene.

“It is necessary for France to take serious and necessary measures and preparations to protect all Iranian diplomatic missions in that country,” Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi said on Saturday.

According to the Islamic Republic of Iran News Network (IRINN), the Islamic Republic’s Embassy in Paris was attacked by the supporters of Iraq-based anti-Iran terrorists on Friday after Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) fired missiles at the terrorists’ headquarters in Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region.

IRINN described the attackers as supporters of the Komala Party of Iranian Kurdistan, which is based in northern Iraq and has been engaged in anti-Tehran terrorist acts in the past decades.

Qassemi said a few elements linked to an anti-Iran terrorist group wanted to enter the premises on Friday but they failed. However, the attackers threw objects at the embassy building, inflicting minor damage on it.

“Unfortunately, despite natural expectations of the French police, they did not arrive on the scene on time when the invaders, who were affiliated with a terrorist grouplet, were present there,” the Iranian spokesperson said.

He emphasized that the attack and French police’s slow reaction to it are under investigation.

He said that police had arrested some of the attackers and called on authorities to bring them to justice.

Source: Press TV