US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo lambasted his predecessor, John Kerry, for meetings with Iranian officials in back-channel talks and accused him of “actively undermining” the Trump administration’s policy toward Tehran.

“What Secretary Kerry has done is unseemly and unprecedented,” Pompeo told a news conference, adding that he “ought not to engage in that kind of behavior”, Reuters reported.

“It is inconsistent with what the foreign policy of the United States is, as directed by this president. It is beyond inappropriate,” Pompeo deplored.

Pompeo’s criticism of Kerry came a day after US President Donald Trump accused the former secretary of state of “illegal” meetings on Iran in a late-night tweet.

Kerry, in a radio interview with Fox News as part of a book tour, said he had met with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif “three or four times” since the end of his term in January 2017. He has also accused the Trump administration of pursuing a policy of regime change in Iran.

“Mr. President, you should be more worried about Paul Manafort meeting with Robert Mueller than me meeting with Iran’s FM,” Kerry said on Twitter shortly after Pompeo’s remarks, referring to Trump’s former campaign chairman who on Friday agreed to cooperate with federal investigators into accusations of Russian meddling in the 2016 US election.

Commenting on Kerry’s remarks on Trump’s policy to seek regime change in Iran, Pompeo said that was not the administration’s intention.

“This is a former secretary of state engaged with the world’s largest state sponsor of terror…,” Pompeo said, adding, “He was telling them to wait out this administration. You can’t find precedent for this in US history,” Pompeo noted.

Source: Agencies