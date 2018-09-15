The US will halt funding for Israeli-Palestinian ties strengthening programs, as reported by the New York Times.

US President Donald Trump’s special Mideast envoy Jason Greenblatt confirmed the report.

US officials said programs for strengthening Israeli-Palestinian ties would not receive further funding to the $10 million which were already approved and are expected to end in September.

However, it was reported funding would be given to programs in which only Israelis and Arab Israelis participate.

