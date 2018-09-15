Israeli soldiers shot dead four Palestinians, one of them an 11-year-old boy, and wounded at least 248 others taking part Friday in weekly protests at the fence separating the besieged Gaza Strip from the occupied territories..

The Israeli military said it used “force necessary to repel 12,000 Palestinians” who massed at several points at the fence.

The Gaza Health Ministry earlier said Shadi Abdul Aziz Mahmoud Abdulal, an 11-year-old boy, was killed after Israeli forces shot him in the head east of the city of Jabalia in the besieged Gaza Strip on Friday.

Ashraf al-Qedra, the spokesman for the ministry, added that Israeli occupation troops shot dead Muhammad Shaqora, 21, east of al-Bureij refugee camp.

The third martyr was identified as Hani Ramzi Afana, 21, from Rafah.

“He used to go every Friday to the marches like thousands of other people. This Friday was his destiny to die as a martyr,” the boy’s father, Abdel-Aziz Abdel-Al, told Reuters.

Many injuries were also reported during the Friday’s clashes. Children were among the casualties.

Source: Agencies