The Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia will continue to strengthen its armed forces so that they are able to defend the sovereignty of the country and support allies. He said this while inspecting the troops at the Tsugol firing range, where the Vostok 2018 exercise was held.

“It is our duty to our country and homeland to be ready to defend its sovereignty, security and national interests, and if necessary – to support the allies,” Putin said.

“Therefore, we will continue to strengthen our armed forces, equip them with latest weapons and technologies, to develop international military cooperation,” he added.

Putin called Russia a peace-loving state, which does not and cannot have aggressive plans.

“Russia is a peace-loving state. We do not and cannot have aggressive plans,” Putin said.

“Our foreign policy is aimed at constructive cooperation with all countries that are interested in it,” he added.

“That’s why 87 observers from 59 countries attend these maneuvers and I welcome all of them,” the Russian president said.

Source: TASS Russian News Agency