Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Moallem said the US is using chemical weapons as a pretext to justify aggression against Syria.

Al-Moallem said in an interview given to al-Hayat international magazine and published today that it is not the first time the pretext of chemical weapons has been used to justify US aggression against Syria, reiterating that Syria does not possess any chemical weapons.

Minister al-Moallem said it has been easy to fabricate chemical attack against civilians and blame the Syrian government for, noting that the “White Helmets” organization has been formed by the British security apparatus and funded by several western countries to serve this purpose and create such scenarios.

Meanwhile, al-Moallem said that the US goals in Syria are not related to the US only, rather they are Israeli goals which Washington is implementing in Syria, adding that the US does not want Syria to be the main state in resisting the Israeli entity or to have strategic relations with Iran and Russia.

Regarding the crisis settlement in Syria, he declared that halting foreign intervention in the Syrian affair supports the political settlement to the crisis in the country, indicating that once these foreign interventions are completely halted, dialogue will be a Syrian one among the Syrians which, in turn, will reflect on the success of the political process.

On preparations for a new Syrian constitution, the top Syrian diplomat said that the project is still in its early stages with focus laid on reaching an accord regarding the formation of a constitutional committee whose main mission is to prepare a new constitution.

Source: SANA