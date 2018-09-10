The UN’s nuclear agency on Monday said global capacity for electricity generation through nuclear power may be shrinking over the coming decades.

In a new report the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said that the sector would face challenges as “ageing reactors are retired and the industry struggles with reduced competitiveness”.

“Overall, the new projections suggest that nuclear power may struggle to maintain its current place in the world’s energy mix,” the IAEA said.

In its worst case scenario, nuclear power capacity would fall by more than 10 percent until 2030.

Source: AFP