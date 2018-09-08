The Russian military has carried out more than 50 combat exercises with activities made by the Navy and the Aerospace Forces in the Mediterranean Sea. The aviation conducted 50 attacks and 15 in-flight refueling operations, said Vice Admiral Vladimir Korolev, commander-in-chief of the Russian Navy.

“Today, more than 50 combat exercises have been successfully carried out by Russian Navy and Aerospace Forces, more than 50 naval aviation attacks have been carried out, during which 15 refueling operations were carried out in the air,” Korolev revealed during the exercise inspection in Syria.

He added that the military also conducted 150 training exercises for naval combat teams.

“I want to point out that such maneuvers are taking place for the first time in the history of modern Russia, and modern warships, supply ships and naval aviation are participating in them,” added the admiral.

The Russian Navy and Aerospace Forces are conducting joint large-scale drills in the Mediterranean Sea from September 1 to September 8. The exercises involve 26 warships from the North, Baltic, Black Sea and Caspian Flotilla, including two long-range submarines, military transport and naval aircraft.

Source: Agencies