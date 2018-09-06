A gunman opened fire at a bank building in the US city of Cincinnati Thursday, fatally wounding three people before police shot and killed him, authorities said.

The incident occurred after 9:00 am local time (1300 GMT) at the lobby and loading dock of the 30-story Fifth Third Bank building in the city’s downtown business district.

“An individual entered the loading dock area, began firing shots,” Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac said.

Nearby police engaged the gunman in a shootout and killed him, the chief said.

Three people died of their wounds and two others remain hospitalized.

The shooter’s identity or motive were not released.

Source: AFP