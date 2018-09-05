Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said Wednesday that the United States has adopted the policies of threats, imposing sanctions and supporting terrorism, according to presidential media office in Syria.

His remarks were made during his meeting with the Richard Black, a member of the Virginia State Senate, who has arrived in Damascus for the meeting with President Assad.

The meeting touched upon the latest developments and the policies undertaken by the United States in the region.

President Assad said that a change in the U.S. role toward achieving peace instead of continuing to inflame wars would be more beneficial for the United States and its people.

For his part, Black said the consecutive policies of the United States toward the Middle East have caused the people of the region to lose all trust in the U.S. policies.

The U.S. senator also expressed admiration of what he has seen in Syria in terms of the return of life to many places that had been liberated from the terrorists, according to the report by the presidential media office.

Source: Agencies